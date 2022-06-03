Who dey at Wright-Patterson? The Bengals, that’s who

But that isn’t the only attribute that makes Wright-Patterson special, Miller said.

“What makes us special is our relationship with our community,” he said. “And know that you are part of that community.”

“The Air Force as a whole is a huge team,” said Tech Sgt. Sarah Jakis, who lunched with the players. “And not just a team, but a family.”

Springboro High grad Justin Rigg and other Cincinnati Bengals rookies had the opportunity to engage with military members during a USO luncheon Friday June 3, 2022 to learn about the life of an Airman.

After lunch, the rookies toured a C-17 aircraft, visited the 88th Air Base Wing Honor Guard — the busiest honor guard in the Air Force — operated the base’s Explosive Ordinance Detachment robot and wrapped up the day with an athletic skills camp for some 100 children of military members, including two of Miller’s sons.

“It’s big,” Bengals tight end and former Springboro High School player Justin Rigg said while taking in a C-17. “It’s amazing. I mean, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a plane like this up close. It’s massive, and all the things that go into it are great.”

This kind of USO event is not unusual for NFL rookies, Rigg said. “When they told us we were coming here, I was really excited because I think all of this stuff is really awesome.”

Miller told team members that he’s about to embark on the 14th move of his 24-year Air Force career. Miller, who has been confirmed for promotion to brigadier general, is leaving for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where he will become the director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection for Pacific Air Forces.

It will be the 8th move for Miller’s 11-year-old son and the 10th for his 14-year-old son, Miller said.

“For you to come out and spend some time with them today, man, this is special,” the colonel told the rookies.

Also on the agenda was a family picnic for clinic participants and families.