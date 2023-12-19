Why Keith Byars is one of the best athletes ever from Dayton

Byars is a Dayton native who played football at both Trotwood-Madison and Roth High School. After high school, Byars played at Ohio State University from 1982 to 1985 and became an All-American and Big Ten MVP.

Selected 10th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1986 NFL Draft, Byars went on to play for 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Here is a list of some interesting facts and some of his athletic accomplishments from his playing career.

High School

Byars was a multi-sport player in high school. Besides playing football, he also participated in basketball, baseball and track and field.

An outfielder, he made the the All-City baseball team his senior year.

He started on two straight state championship basketball teams (1981-82) and a state relay team in track. As part of the Roth basketball teams, he was inducted to the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in Columbus in 2020.

Byars earned many honors for football, including:

- Journal Herald Area All-Star 1980

- Named an All-Amercan in 1982 by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. (NHSACA)

- First team running back on the Daily News Coaches All-City League team and the DDN-Coaches All-Greater Dayton team.

- All-Southwestern Ohio Class AA Running Back of the Year.

- Parade Magazine’s High School All-American team.

Byars gained 1,173 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a junior.

Despite missing two games because of an injury, Byars ran for 1,590 yards during his senior season, not including playoffs. That year he helped Roth to a 10-0 season and berth in the state Division II playoffs.

College

Byars led the nation during his 1984 season in rushing yards (1,764), all-purpose yards (2,441) and points (144).

He helped guide the Buckeyes to the Big Ten title and a trip to the Rose Bowl in 1984.

Byars was the runner-up (behind Doug Flutie) for the Heisman Trophy in 1984.

He finished his college career at Ohio State with 4,369 total yards, 3,200 rushing yards, and 50 touchdowns.

Byars was inducted into the Ohio State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000. He was also inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame 2020.

He once ran for 274 yards and five touchdowns in a game against Illinois.

NFL

During his NFL career Byars rushed for 23 touchdowns and caught another 31 touchdowns.

Although he was a running back, Byars actually had more catching touchdowns, (31), than rushing touchdowns, (23).

He rushed for 3,109 yards and had 5,661 receiving yards.

In 1990, while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Byars Threw four passes. They all went for touchdowns.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1993.