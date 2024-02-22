Why people are excited about the huge new Bass Pro Shops in southwest Ohio

Here is a look at why people are so drawn to Bass Pro Shops’ Outdoor World.

It’s huge

Literally. The store is a 125,000-square-foot superstore. It is the largest Bass Pro Shops in Ohio.

Best of both worlds

Bass Pro Shops acquired the Cabela’s chain in 2017. Shoppers can now get the best of both brands in one place.

The aquarium

The new location includes Bass Pro’s signature features, such as localized imagery and hand-painted murals depicting local scenery. The store also features the Bass Pro Shops signature giant aquarium stocked with native fish species.

Mesh trucker hats

It seems that everywhere you go, someone will be seen wearing a Bass Pro Shop hat. It’s the fashion accessory fans of the store wear proudly. They are comfortable, breathable and have that really cool fish logo on the front. Even the CEO wears one.

Shopping

Bass Pro Shops bills itself as the “World’s Leading Supplier of Premium Outdoor Gear.” They carry many of the top brands for fishing, boating, shooting, hunting, camping and more. You can shop for anything from home decor to clothing to outdoor power equipment.

Location

153,000 vehicles travel through West Chester on I-75 daily. The store is positioned between Cincinnati and Dayton, and is easily assessable from many other cities.

Restaurant

The mega-store includes a 20,000- square-foot wild-game restaurant, which is new to the area.