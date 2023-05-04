Why the Greek Festival is one of the most special annual events in Dayton

What makes the Dayton Greek Festival so special? Let’s take a look at the reasons people love to go:

Gyros, spanakopita, baklava and more

Members of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church are known to start preparing food as early as July. Officials estimate that about 90 percent of the food served at the Greek Festival is handmade.

About 3,000 hours of baking and cooking take place leading up to the festival usually held the weekend after Labor Day.

Each food has a designated chair, team and block of time in the kitchen with more than 1,500 volunteer positions scheduled to cook the food and staff the shifts that weekend.

During a typical festival weekend, more than 50,000 pieces of Greek pastry and 20,000 gyros are sold.

Tours of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, a Dayton landmark, serves as tribute to the city’s rich Greek history.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with Orthodox Christianity, you’ll gain at least a small amount of appreciation for history and architecture with a tour of the gorgeous Byzantine-style church.

Land was purchased for the church in 1945, a groundbreaking for construction was held in 1948, and it was completed in 1955.

A story in the Dayton Daily News written in 1964 described the setting and the design of the building.

“The church sits on a hill north of the Art Institute. Below are the rooftops of a modern city and inside the church the viewer can easily imagine himself transported back to the 15th century when church architecture reached a new magnificence with its blending of Easter splendor and Christian art,” the story said.

Objects and paintings adorn the church. It is designed in the shape of a Greek cross.

Parishioners worship in a nave filled with 54 painted icons detailed in 14 karat gold and illuminated by crystal chandeliers. Over 40 stained glass windows highlight the imported marble and plaster interior.

A photo gallery of the church can be found HERE.

Dancing the night away

Local and nationally known dance troupes have performed all three days of the festival in traditional costumes. The performances are usually interactive, drawing in members of the crowd to learn basic dance moves and participate with them.

Aside from live music and dancing, guests have imported wine and beer, craft beer, cooking demonstrations and a boutique for those who like to shop.

Spring drive-thru event

Area residents will get to have a taste of their favorite festival foods this weekend during a three-day spring drive-thru event. Everything must be preordered and prepaid online at www.daytongreekfestival.com.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.