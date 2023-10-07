Wilberforce alum will head White House initiative

President Biden has tapped a Wilberforce alumnus to lead a newly created international group.

The Rev. Silvester S. Beaman (’82) will head the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, a panel that has been created to increase communication among African, Caribbean and African American communities and United States officials.

Beaman presently serves the AME church as the bishop in parts of Africa.

“The African Diaspora is a rich and diverse community made up of African Americans and African immigrants, and is foundational to our 21st century partnership with Africa,” the White House said in a statement. The council will “provide invaluable guidance to reinforce cultural, social, political and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa.”

Beaman said some of the value in this initiative can potentially include his alma mater, which he hopes will provide a path to academic and economic exchange between Wilberforce and African college students.