Wildlife agencies called after alleged alligator sighting at Beavercreek park

Wildlife agencies have been contacted after Beavercreek police received a report of an alligator at Dominick Lofino Park over the weekend.
Police responded to the park around noon on Sunday to investigate, but did not see an alligator, according to the City of Beavercreek. No other sightings have been reported.
The city has reached out to wildlife agencies to assist with the investigation.
“Although there is no immediate danger to the public, we ask residents to exercise caution around the pond as a precaution until further notice,” read a statement from the city. “Our team is working diligently to confirm the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
Anyone with questions can contact the city’s park division at 937-427-5514 or parks@beavercreekohio.gov.
