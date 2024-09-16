Wildlife agencies called after alleged alligator sighting at Beavercreek park

The city has reached out to wildlife agencies to assist with the investigation.

“Although there is no immediate danger to the public, we ask residents to exercise caution around the pond as a precaution until further notice,” read a statement from the city. “Our team is working diligently to confirm the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Anyone with questions can contact the city’s park division at 937-427-5514 or parks@beavercreekohio.gov.