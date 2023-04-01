X

Wind advisory today: gusts 50+ mph possible

Today will be cooler and windy with strong gusts after a potent storm system moved across the region.

A wind advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Sustained west winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and may lead to power outages.

There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Clouds will increase, with the temperature rising to near 56 degrees by 10 a.m. then falling to around 45 degrees during the remainder of the day.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and blustery. There is a chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. The overnight low will fall to around 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny before gradually becoming sunny. The high will be close to seasonal norms in the mid-50s. Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 43 degrees.

It will be partly sunny with a high around 69 degrees Monday. There is a chance of showers through the day and into the evening.

Rain is expected to continue through mid-week with temperatures well above normal in the mid-70s.

