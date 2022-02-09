Hamburger icon
Winter storm damages Warren County museum

The weight of snow and ice from last week's winter storm broke through three skylights in the connector between the Warren County Historical Society's Harmon Museum and the Armstrong Event Center in Lebanon. Damage was done to three paintings, walls and floors. CONTRIBUTED/WARREN COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY HARMON MUSEUM

The weight of the snow and ice that covered southwest Ohio last week also took its toll on a Lebanon museum.

Three skylights in the connecting hallway between the Harmon Museum of the Warren County Historical Society and the Armstrong Conference Center apparently collapsed under the weight of the snow and ice that had accumulated sometime on Sunday or Monday, according to Jeanne Doan, the museum’s assistant director.

Doan said the snow, ice and water damage was found Tuesday in the 50-foot walkway connecting the buildings. The hallway is where the museum’s contemporary art paintings are displayed, she said.

“It damaged three paintings, the floor and walls,” she said.

Doan said the Lebanon Fire Department and Conger Construction were called in Tuesday to inspect the damage which resulted in closing the connector hallway until repairs are made.

She said the nonprofit organization does not have any estimate on the damage costs as of Wednesday. Doan said the organization was working on finding replacement skylights.

The museum, located at 105 S. Broadway in downtown Lebanon, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

