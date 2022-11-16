With a little help from Southwestern Ohio, moon rocket Artemis lifts off Wednesday

That means that during the first eight minutes of flight, more than 30 L3Harris space launch avionics systems enable command and control, trajectory and solid rocket booster jettison for the SLS (or Space Launch System), said Penny Bena, segment creative lead for L3Harris.

“Our technology are the avionics units that help power the vehicle. It controls that big, powerful machine,” L3Harris Chief Technologist Mark Dapore said in an interview with this news outlet in August, after a previous Artemis launch attempt had been scrubbed.

“We were all extremely happy with the way the launch occurred last night,” Bena said Wednesday morning.

“For decades NASA relied on L3Harris’ expertise and technology — from early spacecraft through the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Space Shuttle, International Space Station and Mars missions,” Kristin Houston, president of electro optical for L3Harris, said in a release.“Today’s successful launch will provide valuable data enabling us to refine our technologies in support of future SLS missions.”

About 100 Mason employees were directly involved in designing, testing and fabricating the 33 different avionics units on the NASA vehicle.

The Artemis timeline is in flux, as always. Artemis II should be the first mission with astronauts aboard, but that won’t happen until 2024 at the earliest. The goal for that trip is to go around the Moon, not to land on it.

Humans have not been on the moon since 1972, the final U.S. Apollo mission.

Artemis III, hoped to feature the new Moon landing, is scheduled for no earlier than 2025.