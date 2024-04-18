Dayton woman accused of burning tent with man inside pleads guilty

A 40-year-old Dayton woman faces up to a dozen years in prison for intentionally setting fire to a tent in November while a man was inside.
Tammy Marie Taylor pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to aggravated arson. She is scheduled to be sentenced May 1.
Taylor was accused of burning down a homeless man’s tent Nov. 8, 2023, while he we was inside at East Fifth Street near North Keowee Street in Dayton.
The man was not injured, said Capt. Brad French of the Dayton Fire Department.
“Dayton Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be incendiary and aggravated arson,” an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.
Taylor also must register as an arson offender, according to plea documents. Ohio law requires people convicted of arson, aggravated arson and related arson offenses to register annually for life with the sheriff’s office of the county in which they live.
