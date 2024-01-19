Woman accused of ramming Kettering cruisers indicted

On Dec. 5, officers received Flock camera information that a woman wanted on multiple failure to comply warrants was in the city, according to Kettering police. Hendricks previously fled from police multiple times in the past when they attempted to stop her, Cynthia James, Kettering Police Department public information officer, previously said.

Officers found Hendricks and the vehicle near West Stroop and Lamme roads and tried to block it so she couldn’t leave. Hendricks reportedly hit both cruisers and drove away.

Two other officers pursued her. Miami Twp. police used tire deflation devices near Mad River and Fox Run roads, James said.

“As the vehicle slowed due to the stop sticks deployment, the first pursuing officer was able to conduct a successful PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to terminate the pursuit,” she added.

Hendricks was arrested. No injuries were reported.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 1.