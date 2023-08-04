Woman arrested after break-in, fire reported in Jefferson Twp.

A woman was arrested early Friday morning following reports of a break-in and car and house fire in Jefferson Twp.

Around 5:12 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Twp. Fire Department responded to a report of a woman setting a car and house on fire in the 200 block of Liscum Drive.

When deputies arrived, the woman fled behind into the neighborhood behind the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

A perimeter was set up with help from Trotwood and Dayton police and a police K-9 was requested from Riverside police.

As the K-9 crew was attempting to track the woman, Dayton police were called to a report of a woman breaking into a residence, according to the sheriff’s office. A deputy responded with Dayton police as the suspect reportedly fled through a back door.

Riverside conducted a second K-9 track and the woman was ultimately arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. She is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary burglary charge as the investigation continues.

We will update this story as more information is available.