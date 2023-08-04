BreakingNews
Want to vote in the Aug. 8 election? Here’s everything you need to know

Woman arrested after break-in, fire reported in Jefferson Twp.

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A woman was arrested early Friday morning following reports of a break-in and car and house fire in Jefferson Twp.

Around 5:12 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Twp. Fire Department responded to a report of a woman setting a car and house on fire in the 200 block of Liscum Drive.

When deputies arrived, the woman fled behind into the neighborhood behind the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExploreWant to vote in the Aug. 8 election? Here’s everything you need to know

A perimeter was set up with help from Trotwood and Dayton police and a police K-9 was requested from Riverside police.

As the K-9 crew was attempting to track the woman, Dayton police were called to a report of a woman breaking into a residence, according to the sheriff’s office. A deputy responded with Dayton police as the suspect reportedly fled through a back door.

Riverside conducted a second K-9 track and the woman was ultimately arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. She is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary burglary charge as the investigation continues.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
More details to come today in Kettering officer-involved shooting
2
Non-emergency police lines down in Vandalia; 911 calls not impacted
3
Ohio regulators will vote Wednesday on AES Ohio plan, setting electric...
4
Teachers frustrated, angry at lack of support and respect for...
5
Want to vote in the Aug. 8 election? Here’s everything you need to know

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top