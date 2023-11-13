Woman charged with arson accused of burning tent down in Dayton

A 40-year-old woman is facing arson charges after reportedly burning a tent with a man inside last week in Dayton.

Tammy Taylor, of Dayton, has been charged with one count of aggravated arson, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Taylor is accused of intentionally setting fire to the victim’s tent while he was inside at East Fifth Street near North Keowee Street, records said.

The victim and a bystander witnessed Taylor setting the tent on fire after an argument, the affidavit continued.

Dayton Fire Department onvestigators determined the fire to be incendiary and aggravated arson.

It is currently unknown if there are injuries or additional damages.

Taylor was in custody in the Montgomery County Jail as of Monday.

No bail has been set.

Her next court arraignment scheduled for this afternoon.

