Woman dies, man in serious condition after Riverside house fire

A Riverside house fire on Monday left a woman dead and a man was rescued by firefighters and taken to an area hospital.
According to Riverside Interim Fire Chief Brian Taylor, crews were called to the 400 block of Towanda Circle at 1:40 p.m., and arrived a few minutes later to see smoke coming from the house.
Taylor said that crews were called in from around the area, but that they were hampered by hoarding conditions inside the house. He said that most rooms were filled with stuff with paths through them.
The woman was found dead in the basement of the house, and the man was found on the first floor. Fire crews pulled him out of the house into the back yard, and medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition, Taylor said.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Both victims were in their 60s or 70s, Taylor said.
Both were able to walk, and the house had working smoke detectors.
Taylor said that stacking things like in this house is a fire danger for the residents as well as for fire crews, and makes it hard for firefighters to get inside.
