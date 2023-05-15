X

Woman dies, man in serious condition after Riverside house fire

Local News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

A Riverside house fire on Monday left a woman dead and a man was rescued by firefighters and taken to an area hospital.

According to Riverside Interim Fire Chief Brian Taylor, crews were called to the 400 block of Towanda Circle at 1:40 p.m., and arrived a few minutes later to see smoke coming from the house.

ExploreMan pleads guilty in death of man found wrapped in plastic in Clay Twp. four years ago

Taylor said that crews were called in from around the area, but that they were hampered by hoarding conditions inside the house. He said that most rooms were filled with stuff with paths through them.

The woman was found dead in the basement of the house, and the man was found on the first floor. Fire crews pulled him out of the house into the back yard, and medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition, Taylor said.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Both victims were in their 60s or 70s, Taylor said.

Both were able to walk, and the house had working smoke detectors.

Taylor said that stacking things like in this house is a fire danger for the residents as well as for fire crews, and makes it hard for firefighters to get inside.

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Central State’s president to step down
2
Have you seen missing Dayton woman who uses wheelchair?
3
Man pleads guilty in death of man found wrapped in plastic in Clay Twp...
4
Roadwork on busy Kettering street to close traffic lanes, last 4 months
5
Third-generation furniture store may be replaced by Sheetz in...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top