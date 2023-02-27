BreakingNews
Woman found struck, killed in Dayton street

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A 43-year-old woman was found struck and killed Monday morning on a Dayton roadway.

Officers were dispatched at around 4:50 a.m. to the 200 block of Redwood Avenue, off North Main Street near the border between Dayton and Harrison Twp.

Explore‘One of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen’: Suspect sought in Dayton double homicide

“The victim had injuries indicating she had been struck and dragged by a vehicle,” said Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider. “Detectives are actively investigating this incident.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Dayton police at 333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

