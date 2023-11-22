Woman jumps into frigid lake to help driver in Beavercreek

A good Samaritan jumped into a lake to help a woman who crashed her car into the water near ALDI at the Shoppes at Fairfield Commons, but both had to be rescued by boat from the roof of the car.

Crews were called for a water rescue around 2:30 p.m. near 2451 Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

“I saw a car go off the road and hit a sign and go in the lake,” said a woman who only would identify herself as Kim.

Four or five other people also stopped and were calling 911.

“I said, ‘somebody’s gotta go in,’ and we all kinda looked around and I threw off my shoes and my jacket and I jumped in the water to go help her,” she said.

The woman who crashed into the lake seemed fine after having some kind of medical episode, said Kim, who added the woman wasn’t feeling well and felt light-headed.

The woman wanted to get out of the car, but Kim said they should stay put because the car wasn’t sinking. Kim swam around to the side and crawled inside an open window to sit with the woman while they waited for help.

However, water started coming in and the car did start to sink.

They both went out the windows to the top of the car, and were sitting on the car’s roof until they were rescued by Beavercreek Twp. firefighters using a boat, she said.