Woman killed in Harrison Twp. crash Sunday
A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. early Sunday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 12:04 p.m. at the intersection of Pittsburg and Salem avenues.

A 2003 Honda Civic on Pittsburg Avenue failed to yield to traffic while crossing the intersection and crashed into a 2011 Ford F-250 on Salem Avenue, according to the crash report.

Harrison Twp. medics transported the woman driving the Civic to Kettering Health Dayton and she was later pronounced deceased. Her identity has not been formally released at this time.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

We will update this story as more information is available.

