Woman in critical condition following Dayton hit-and-run pedestrian strike

The driver left the scene without stopping or leaving their information.

A 911 caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch the woman was breathing but starting to pass out.

“Her back is open and I think she broke both of her legs,” the caller said, according to dispatch records.

The caller was not able to describe the vehicle that hit the woman.

Crews transported the woman to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the crash report.

No one is in custody at this time.

Dayton police asked anyone with information to call 937-333-2677 (COPS). People can submit tips anonymously by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or by visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.