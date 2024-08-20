Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Dayton

A 46-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Dayton Sunday.
Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Dayton officers were dispatched to a crash on the Edwin C. Moses Boulevard exit ramp from Interstate 75 South.
“The female was standing in the median at the bottom of the off ramp when she was hit by a driver,” said police. “The driver did not stop and identify themselves after striking the woman.”
The woman was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police. She was in serious but stable condition as of Tuesday.
The Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
In Other News
1
Dayton, Columbus settle lawsuit with BCI over background check system
2
Man killed, 5 injured in weekend shootings in Dayton
3
Miamisburg bridge closed ‘until further notice’ after SWAT call...
4
Former Columbus zoo CFO sentenced to prison in $2.29M fraud scheme
5
Greene County man on death row for 28 years freed after conviction...
About the Author