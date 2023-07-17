Woman taken to hospital following stabbing in Dayton

A woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after she was reportedly stabbed in Dayton.

Around 2:51 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Summit Square on a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. Medics transported her to the hospital.

The suspect fled prior to police being dispatched.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, Bauer said.