Woman gets up to life sentence for stabbing Riverside man to death with scissors

A Dayton woman will spend up to the rest of her life in prison for stabbing a Riverside man to death with a pair of scissors at his home in 2021.

Sarah Marie Bierma, 40 was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 19 years to life in the June 21, 2021, death of 60-year-old Kendall Combs, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Bierma was convicted in a bench trial that began Aug. 15 of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

A relative who was concerned about not being able to contact Combs found his body on June 21, 2021, in the kitchen of his house in the 300 block of Wendell Lane, and reported it to Riverside police.

“Upon arrival, they located the victim, who appeared to have been stabbed with a pair of scissors,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The relative reported the victim’s cellphone was missing. Police were able to “ping” its location to another part of Riverside, where they found it in Bierma’s possession.

“Further investigation determined the defendant had attacked and killed the victim,” prosecutors said.