Women indicted after 22-month-old shoots self in Harrison Twp.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

On Feb. 11, medics responded to an apartment on Republic Drive in Harrison Twp. on a report of a boy who may have hit his head on a table.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital that evening for a 22-month-old boy with a head laceration from possible child abuse, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The laceration exposed part of his skull and the boy also had a possible frontal bone fracture and active brain bleed. Deputies noted the boy had dark-colored spots on his face consistent with stippling from a gunshot wound, according to court records.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said Thursday the boy is expected to recover. His officer has filed a motion for permanent custody of the boy.

Rogers, the boy’s biological mother, reportedly told investigators she was asleep and her fiancée, Brazzell, was in the bathroom when she woke up to them screaming.

“Rashaunda stated she believed (her son) fell into their metal TV stand,” an affidavit read. “Rashaunda denied any firearms being in the residence or a gun being involved in the incident.”

Brazzell claimed Rogers told her the boy ran into the TV stand.

Rogers then told a detective her son accidentally shot himself after he found their black semi-automatic handgun, according to court documents. The gun was reportedly kept on the floor under the bed and not secured.

Investigators found a gun, spent shell casing and ammunition and also discovered a bullet hole in the bedroom ceiling during a search of the apartment.