Woolpert acquires schools services company with a national track record

Woolpert has acquired a school facilities management company with offices in Dublin, Ohio, California and Colorado, the Beavercreek architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and consulting firm said Tuesday.

Terms of the acquisition were not released, but the acquisition supports Woolpert’s services to customers in the field of education nationwide, company principals said.

Cooperative Strategies is an education facility and planning firm that specializes in facility management across the country, Woolpert said.

The companies are familiar with each other, having worked together on projects in Ohio, North Carolina and Rhode Island.

Irvine, Calif.-based Cooperative Strategies has assessed more than 200 million square feet of schools, provided more than 4,000 enrollment projections and demographics studies, developed over 320 facility master plans and secured over $15 billion in bonds in its 27-year history, Woolpert said.

“We have seen Woolpert’s dedication to providing tangible benefits for their K-12 clients firsthand, as well as their expansive expertise in consulting, planning, and design,” Cooperative Strategies Chief Executive Scott Newell said in a Woolpert announcement. “We look at life through the same lens, which is focused on the client.”

Woolpert also said Tuesday it intends to augment its cloud-based product with the “My Facility Informer (MFI)” app, a data collection and reporting dashboard for K-12 clients.

“Our products and services complement each other nicely and support our shared focus on improving educational outcomes,” said Eric Dillinger, Woolpert vice president and strategic director. “This integration of needs, strategy, and financing opportunities provides an actionable approach for clients.”

“We welcome this diverse group of dedicated and talented consultants, who support our nation’s schools as they plan and operate their districts for the betterment of students and communities,” Woolpert Chief Corporate Development Officer Neil Churman said.

Woolpert has more than 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. In the Dayton area, the company has about 250 employees.