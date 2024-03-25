Woolpert promotes from within for president’s position

“Neil has done an outstanding job bringing new companies to Woolpert that complement our organic growth strategy and fit our company culture,” Cattran said in a staement. “Having Neil oversee the sectors, which are strengthened by these acquisitions, provides the optimal company structure to ensure success for our hard-working employees and new employees who come to Woolpert.”

Churman said in the company’s statement a continued focus on people is among his top priorities. Last year, Woolpert earned its seventh Great Place to Work certification.

“My primary mission is to ensure that we continue to advance a balanced strategy, which leads with creating a great place to work for our employees, while building on our culture of high performance and industry leadership,” Churman said. “This means continuing to evolve strategically and sustainably, continuing to exceed our clients’ expectations, and building a supportive culture where employees can achieve their personal development goals while advancing those of the firm.”

Cattran lauded Churman for his previous work.

“Neil has a deep understanding of what we have been working to accomplish, and his commitment to Woolpert’s long-term strategic plan has been key to the breadth and success of our growth in recent years,” Cattran said.