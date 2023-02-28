Worried about increase in scams? Key tips can help you, loved ones stay safe

Fraud cost Ohioans more than $135 million last year, and scammers continue to find creative and effective new ways to steal consumers’ money. But there are ways to help avoid it.
Credit card fraud and bank ID theft saw major increases last year. And scammers have been tricking consumers into providing their personal and account information by using bogus texts, emails and phone calls purporting to be representatives of their financial institutions.
Here’s what you can do to help avoid being a victim of this costly criminal activity:
Tips to avoid imposter scams
- Be suspicious of any call from a person asking for money or information, no matter who they claim to be.
- Do not let anyone pressure you to act. Take time to do research or hang up and call back.
- Check with the real bank, person, agency or company by contacting a number you know or a number directly from the organization’s website.
- Don’t trust caller ID. These days, it’s easy to spoof a phone number.
- Never pay with a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin).
- Don’t give sensitive information out such as your Social Security number, bank or credit card information or any other personal identifying information. Your bank and other financial agencies will not call, text or email you and ask for this information.
In Other News
1
Blood donor participation remains low as pandemic fades
2
Questions continue as cost, scope of Welcome Stadium project has...
3
Kettering schools plan $1.1 million in safety upgrades via state grants
4
Power restored to most after thunderstorms push through
5
NWS to conduct storm damage surveys in Butler, Clark counties
About the Author