Wright Patt’s ‘Chief Flosi’ named new chief master sergeant of the Air Force

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin announced Flosi’s selection Monday.

“Our Airmen deserve the best leaders possible, and that’s Chief Flosi,” Allvin said. “He is a phenomenal leader and wingman who will empower our total force. His unique experiences, attitude and commitment will prove essential as we re-optimize our force for great power competition. I am excited to work with him as we follow through on our efforts to meet today’s pacing challenge.”

Flosi is the senior enlisted leader and the primary advisor to the AFMC commander on issues concerning the command’s 89,000 Airmen. AFMC is based at Wright-Patterson.

The command has strategic responsibility for discovery and development, test and evaluation, life cycle management and sustainment of virtually every major weapon system in the Air Force.

“I’m honored and humbled to represent all Airmen as your 20th chief master sergeant of the Air Force,” Flosi said in an Air Force statement. “We are serving at a time of great consequence where success hinges on our ability to optimize this team toward the changing character of war.”

Today’s chief master sergeant of the Air Force, JoAnne S. Bass, will soon close out her tenure, the Air Force said. Bass has been in the job since August 2020. She was the first woman in Air Force history to be named CMSAF, and the first woman in Department of Defense history to serve as a service-level senior enlisted advisor.