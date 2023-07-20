Wright State holds annual open house event for prospective students July 28

Wright State University will hold its annual open house event for future students and their families on Friday, July 28.

The Raider Open House is open to any student interested in pursuing a four-year degree at either of Wright State’s two campuses.

The event will be held at WSU’s main campus in Fairborn, and offers a variety of interactive activities for future students, such as hour-long student-led tours that start every 15 minutes, and breakout sessions to provide more information about Wright State’s programs.

There is also a campus resource fair that allows future students to have one-on-one talks with staff and students that lasts from 9:20-11:20 a.m.

Information about housing, the application process, financial aid and scholarships, transferring credits, and the honors program will be provided through student presentations throughout the events.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

WSU officials said they offer more than 140 programs as well as a tuition guarantee that locks the annual cost of tuition, housing, and dining for new four-year undergraduate Ohio residents at the level they start with freshman year.

Registration for the event can be found at wright.edu/raideropenhouse, as well as more detailed schedules about their programs. Time slots are available for registration at 9 a.m, 10 a.m., and 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Wright State Office of Admissions at 937-775-5700 or admissions @wright.edu.