Wright State students to host 12-hour dance marathon fundraiser

Wright State University students will hold Raiderthon, a 12-hour dance marathon benefiting Dayton Children’s Hospital, on Saturday, March 23.
This year is the 11th annual event and Wright State Miracle Makers, the student organization behind the event, hopes to raise $56,225 for the hospital, which would be about half a million dollars raised for Dayton Children’s.
The event will begin at 11:45 a.m. on March 23. Festivities include games, inflatables, food, raffles and dancing.
Participants can come and go as they please and it is open to the public. A donation of $10 is required to register and more information will be posted on Wright State Raiderthon’s social media accounts, @wsu_mm.
If you can’t attend the event, Raiderthon also accepts donations. A raffle will take place with raffle tickets available to purchase virtually.
