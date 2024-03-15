Wright State students to host 12-hour dance marathon fundraiser

The event will begin at 11:45 a.m. on March 23. Festivities include games, inflatables, food, raffles and dancing.

Participants can come and go as they please and it is open to the public. A donation of $10 is required to register and more information will be posted on Wright State Raiderthon’s social media accounts, @wsu_mm.

If you can’t attend the event, Raiderthon also accepts donations. A raffle will take place with raffle tickets available to purchase virtually.