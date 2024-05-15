Wright State to offer seven new undergraduate degrees

The new undergraduate degrees are programs in engineering technology and environmental science.

The restructured programs include degrees in exercise science in health sciences to replace former program Education in Sports Science; interdisciplinary studies, offered as a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science; and an associate’s degree in agricultural studies, offered at the Lake Campus.

Several micro credentials will be offered, including medical French and Spanish for health professionals; “unconventional war,” about cyber security and weapons of mass destruction; and introduction to user experience and design.

The university announced in February it would “deactivate” 34 degree programs. Some of those 34 degree programs are similar to the seven that were announced this week, but university officials said the seven announced were not exactly correlated with the 34 degree programs that were cut.

“It is what the university does on a regular basis,” said Seth Bauguess, spokesman for the university.

In February, university officials said it is routine to go through restructurings and deactivate programs that have low enrollment. The University of Toledo and Miami University were undergoing similar reviews at the time.