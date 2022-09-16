Write-in candidate approved in Miami, Darke county statehouse race

The board held a special meeting to consider an official protest of its August decision denying her request to be a write in Nov. 8. The board at the time said Van Dyke could not be a candidate because “her claim of independence was not valid since she voted in the Democratic primary” in August.

Donald McTigue, a Columbus-based attorney for Van Dyke, said in an email to election officials earlier this month that party affiliation is not a factor in running as a write-in at a general election.