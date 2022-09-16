Write-in candidate approved in Miami, Darke county statehouse race

The Miami County Board of Elections voted Thursday to approve Melissa Van Dyke of Wayne Lakes in Darke County as a write-in candidate for the 80th District State Representative seat.
The board held a special meeting to consider an official protest of its August decision denying her request to be a write in Nov. 8. The board at the time said Van Dyke could not be a candidate because “her claim of independence was not valid since she voted in the Democratic primary” in August.
Donald McTigue, a Columbus-based attorney for Van Dyke, said in an email to election officials earlier this month that party affiliation is not a factor in running as a write-in at a general election.
The election board said Thursday it reviewed a revised legal opinion from prosecutors before the unanimous vote.
Incumbent Jena Powell, an incumbent from Darke County, is the only candidate whose name is printed on the ballot for the 80th District seat in November. She is a Republican.
About the Author