Xenia lifts boil advisory after water main break Tuesday

32 minutes ago

Xenia has lifted a boil advisory after a “major” water main break in early hours Tuesday.

The city of Xenia lifted the boil advisory Thursday afternoon, which was issued earlier this week after a water main break on the city’s east side.

The advisory was lifted after lab-tested samples returned negative results for bacteria, the city said.

Xenia public service crews were notified of the break in the early morning on Tuesday. The break happened on a line in the area of East Second and South Patton Streets. Crews were able to repair the line and install new valves on the same day after taking the water offline and issuing the boil advisory, the city said.

The boil advisory included areas both north and south of Main Street, just east of the center of downtown. The area is east of Columbus Street and south of Church Street, bounded by East Third Street to the south and Hoop Road to the east.

“The City of Xenia greatly appreciates residents’ patience and understanding during this time,” the city said.

