Xenia man found guilty of aggravated murder, robbery

A 33-year-old man from Xenia has been found guilty of multiple charges including aggravated murder after he was indicted last summer for shooting a man in Xenia.

Brad A. Stewart was found guilty on Friday, June 16 by a Greene County jury on aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tempering with evidence and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, according to a release from Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Last year on May 25 2022, Stewart encountered 30-year-old Jacob Scoby at the Roundtable Bar in Xenia, located at 306 Home Ave., evidence from the trial revealed.

He left the bar and returned with a firearm, the release said.

Stewart “appeared friendly and engaged with Scoby inside the bar; Stewart privately told a witness that he wanted to harm Scoby,” the prosecutor’s office said in the release.

Stewart attacked the man from behind with the firearm at the front door of the bar. During a struggle between the two men, a witness said they saw Stewart attempting to shoot Scoby with the firearm but failed due to no rounds in the firearm’s chamber.

Stewart shot Scoby in the face after he loaded a round, the office said in the release.

Scoby was declared dead a short time later at Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes announced the verdicts that were returned before Greene County Common Pleas Judge Michael A. Buckwalter, the release said.

After shooting Scoby, Stewart forcibly took a witness’ truck and fled the scene while armed, the prosecutor’s office said in the release. He changed vehicles and hid a murder weapon inside a Greene County outbuilding, the release added.

As Stewart left the outbuilding by vehicle last year, police found him and tried to stop him by using lights and sirens.

Stewart initially refused to stop but ultimately surrendered after several minutes of pursuit, which ended at the 2500 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road where he was later taken into custody.

“Brad Stewart’s conviction for the heinous murder of Jacob Scoby was the result of exceptional police work on the part of the Xenia Police Division, in particular Detective Doug Sparks,” Hayes said. “Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christian Cavalier, and Victim Advocate Riki Karolyi worked tirelessly putting this case together and presenting it to the jury. Nothing can bring Jacob Scoby back to his loved ones, but they now know that this terrible crime will not go unpunished.”

A sentencing date has not yet been set by the court.