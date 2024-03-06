Xenia mayor, ex-Beavercreek mayor running for Greene County commission seat

Both candidates emphasized economic development, property tax relief, and infrastructure improvements in the county as their top priorities. Additionally, both Stone and Mays drew on their track record as twice-elected mayors of major cities in Greene County to illustrate how they would tackle these issues.

Current Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler’s seat is also up for reelection. He is running unopposed.

Bob Stone

Former Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said he is running to address the needs and desires of Greene County residents, focusing particularly on property tax relief, economic development, housing, and infrastructure improvements.

“Both as a decorated Vietnam veteran and as mayor, I have shown the ability to make critical decisions under pressure, particularly during the 2019 tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stone said. “My initiative to utilize surplus funds for property tax relief exemplifies my commitment to managing county funds with integrity and transparency. I believe that as an elected official, it’s crucial to listen to every voice, to listen and learn.”

Stone, who was Beavercreek mayor for eight years and also served as a councilman and Beavercreek Twp. trustee, said that he supports policies that encourage entrepreneurship, attract high-value industries, and collaborate with educational institutions to build a strong workforce.

Infrastructure enhancements would mean investing in roads, bridges, public utilities, and digital/broadband improvements, he added.

Stone said that fiscal responsibility and property tax relief are high priorities, and putting money back in taxpayer hands will improve the health of the community.

“When a surplus exists, I believe it is prudent to return that surplus to the taxpayers, primarily through property tax relief,” he said.

Stone is a graduate of Beavercreek High School, trained in the Army as a communication specialist, and attended Wright State University before and after his Army service. He has served on the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals and the city’s Planning Commission, and was president of the Dayton Mayors and Managers Association for two years.

“My education is ongoing, as I learn something new all the time,” Stone said. “I am always looking for ways to give back to my community, which has been so generous to me.”

Sarah Mays

Credit: Jill Porter Photography Credit: Jill Porter Photography

Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays said she is running for the county commission seat out of a deep desire to promote and advocate for Greene County.

“Being a lifelong resident with strong family ties in Greene County, I’m personally invested in attracting and retaining families. It’s crucial for us to take proactive steps in creating an environment that encourages citizens and families to stay,” she said.

One of Mays’ top priorities is workforce development, including encouraging Greene County students to pursue careers in STEM fields, healthcare, education, and skilled trades — and having adequate housing to support those workers.

Mays, who has been mayor of Xenia for nearly eight years, said she would support reinvesting surplus county funds into property tax relief (as residents face unusual tax increases), and improving county infrastructure, which “every single community needs help with,” she added.

Mays said given the massive, billion-dollar Honda-LG electric battery plant being built east of Xenia in Fayette County, Greene County needs proactive leadership to get communities ready for change.

“You’ve got jobs coming here. You’ve got to have workforce development, which means you’ve got to have housing, which means you’ve got to have infrastructure. It’s all interconnected,” she said.

Mays added that she advocated for and led an effort to get county leadership to meet with Honda and LG executives last year.

Mays, a lifelong Xenia resident, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Cedarville University, and currently volunteers with the Ministerial Association of Xenia. She is the current president of the Dayton Mayors and Managers Association, has also served as chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals, X-Rec, and serves on the boards of several community organizations.

“I am deeply connected to local pastors and actively encourage their participation and partnership in supporting our entire community. I have a proven track record of conservative leadership on the issues that matter to working families and seniors,” she said.