Xenia police investigating after man shot with pellet gun

56 minutes ago
Xenia police are investigating a shooting where a man was injured with a pellet gun on Thursday.

Xenia officers and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bike Hub in the 100 block of Miami Boulevard around 6:35 p.m. on a reported shooting.

A woman who called 911 told dispatch a man was shot at the Bike Hub, according to police records. She said he was breathing but bleeding a lot.

Officers found a 48-year-old man with a head injury on a bench outside the Bike Hub. He was conscious and alert, according to police.

Medics from the Xenia Fire Division transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital where it was determined the injury was caused by a pellet gun and not a firearm.

The initial investigation also determined the man was acquainted with the suspect, a 29-year-old man, according to police. The man declined to file criminal charges, but police are continuing to investigate to determine if any other laws were broken.

Anyone with information should call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or the Xenia Police tip line at 937-347-1623.

