Xenia schools’ renewal levy goes back to voters after 1-vote defeat

Xenia Community Schools’ operating budget covers day-to-day school expenses such as staff salaries and benefits, curriculum, technology, gifted programs, athletics, and fine arts programs. Because operating funds come from multiple revenue streams, including property taxes as well as the income tax, they are not earmarked for specific programs.

Parents and guardians outside Shawnee Elementary on Thursday were generally positive or neutral about the levy.

Linda Wisecup of Xenia said she has adopted three kids that either attend or will attend Xenia schools.

“I think it ought to pass,” she said. “Because these kids need an education.”

“It was close last time so I think a lot of the parents should get back out there and vote for it, even though it’s an off voting session,” said parent Matthew Alexander.

The renewal levy was one of two school funding ballot measures in November 2022. A property tax renewal was approved by voters, while the income tax renewal was not.

According to Xenia’s five-year financial forecast, the district has largely operated in the black since 2020-21, but they made the choice to transfer $13 million out of the general fund in 2021-22 to fund facility improvement projects.

Those include the renovation of Doug Adams Stadium, replacing old infrastructure like electrical wiring, lights, bleachers, and locker rooms, Creel said. The district also spent a portion of that $13 million on HVAC repairs at the central office.

At the end of 2021-22, the district had about 40% of a year’s spending in the bank, fairly comparable to the average local school district. Xenia is also very close to the state median in spending per pupil, narrowly exceeding that mark in 2021-22, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

On the state report card, Xenia ranked below the state average last year in performance index on state tests, and earned 2 out of 5 stars for students’ year-over-year progress.

In summer 2022, the school board created a capital projects fund to support the completion of the Warner Middle School project. However, the district was subsequently awarded Ohio Facilities Construction Commission funds that covered that increased cost.

Xenia received $38 million from the state to construct the new Warner Middle School and fund a major renovation and expansion for Xenia High School. However, by law, the district cannot use construction funding for day-to-day operations — things like teachers’ salaries and supplies — and vice versa.