Xenia Towne Square renamed Market District; Dillin to begin renovation this year

Springboro-based developer Dillin, LLC has renamed Xenia Towne Square as the Xenia Market District — part of the first phase of a $125 million plan to turn the property in the heart of the city from a largely vacant shopping strip into a plaza, with dedicated spots for restaurants, shops, retail, and residential housing.

The company said Friday that it finalized the previously announced purchase of the first 2.3-acre parcel, which includes Acapulco restaurant, Comfort Dental and Barr’s Pharmacy. Those tenants of the 35,000-square foot building all plan to continue leasing with Dillin, according to the developer.

Dillin plans $2.5 million worth of improvements to the building facade and mechanical units, plus tenant improvements and other necessary upgrades to the building and the site.

“We’ve been working on this project for a few years now,” said President Larry Dillin. “Xenia is a great community. We are excited to be a part of bringing this specific site back to life with renewed energy and fresh look, which this city and the community deserves.”

Weather permitting, the company is projected to begin renovations before the end of this year, according to Aaron Horn who is leading the project for Dillin. He said building design plans are out for final bid, and that the company is “working with both existing and potential new tenants to get started,” although any new tenants for the building have not yet been announced.

The overall Xenia Towne Square project was rebranded to Xenia Market District to “reflect the historic aspects of the site,” according to the company, pointing back to before the 1974 tornado. The plan for the 15.5-acre site located between Main and Church Streets and west of the county courthouse, is to restore much of the “downtown, walkable, mixed-use feel,” the developer said.

The rebrand of the project was completed by Ohio artist Joshua Janes, according to Dillin.

“The final logo leans toward a business feel for the area, reminiscent of the old-style marketplace,” Janes said. “The framework around the MARKET is intended to reinforce structure and the community it encompasses.”