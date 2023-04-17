Xenia Twp. voters weigh tax levies for roads, fire department in May election

Xenia Twp. residents will vote on a pair of new property tax levy requests in the May 2 election — one for roads, and one for the fire department.
Both levies have the same terms — five years and 3.5 mills. Each would cost a homeowner $122.50 more annually per $100,000 in property value, and each would raise an extra $561,742 per year for the township.
Both departments are asking for additional funds in part due to the rising cost of equipment, Xenia Twp. Fire Chief Greg Beegle said Friday. For example, a fire engine that was purchased for $424,000 in 2019 will cost $700,000 in 2024.
“Xenia Township Road and Fire Departments have operated at maximum efficiency and operations for over 10 years. As we emerge from the pandemic, the needs of both departments face critical shortcomings,” Beegle said. “The passing of both of these levies would allow Xenia Township to provide higher quality services to the community.”
The Xenia Twp. Fire Department currently operates on a $674,000 annual budget, Beegle said, and responds to about 1,000 calls per year. The majority of the money is spent on payroll for 30 part-time firefighters, one part-time fire chief, and two full-time firefighters.
Beegle said the money will not be used to increase staffing levels, but to fill existing roles. The department has room for three full-time firefighters, but has had a hard time filling the third position due to lack of interest or qualified applicants for the job, Beegle said.
“We rely on levies that were first passed between 1976 and 2005. The majority of these levies are permanent,” Beegle said. “In 2012, as the part-time availability was inadequate, three full-time employees were hired. We still needed part-time staff to compliment the full-time employees.”
The Xenia Twp. Road Department maintains 53 miles of roads. Money from the levy would be used to replace aging equipment that has reached the end of its life or beyond, Beegle said, as well as fund some needed building maintenance per township documents.
