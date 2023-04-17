Xenia Twp. voters weigh tax levies for roads, fire department in May election

Beegle said the money will not be used to increase staffing levels, but to fill existing roles. The department has room for three full-time firefighters, but has had a hard time filling the third position due to lack of interest or qualified applicants for the job, Beegle said.

“We rely on levies that were first passed between 1976 and 2005. The majority of these levies are permanent,” Beegle said. “In 2012, as the part-time availability was inadequate, three full-time employees were hired. We still needed part-time staff to compliment the full-time employees.”

The Xenia Twp. Road Department maintains 53 miles of roads. Money from the levy would be used to replace aging equipment that has reached the end of its life or beyond, Beegle said, as well as fund some needed building maintenance per township documents.