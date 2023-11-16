Yeck Brothers serving direct mail needs for 85 years in Dayton area

Dayton’s Yeck Brothers direct mail company is celebrating its 85th anniversary this fall, one year after being purchased by a new owner.

Founded in 1938, Yeck Brothers specializes in direct mail, fulfillment and related direct marketing support and has evolved to integrate with the digital world, the company said. They operate at 2222 Arbor Blvd. in Moraine.

The Yeck family that founded the company has deep ties in the Centerville area. Bill Yeck helped develop the Centerville-Washington Park District and the Washington-Centerville Library. John Yeck was an early electee to the Direct Marketing Association’s Hall of Fame.

Local businessman Ben Carter purchased Yeck Brothers Company in October 2022, according to the Yeck Brothers Company. Carter was previously general manager of Creative Impressions printing company.

Carter is looking forward to steering the company through the next decade and beyond.

“The company remains committed to the principles that have guided it for 85 years,” Carter said.

This month, Yeck Brothers also announced a new sales executive joining their team, in David M. Burton.

Burton’s main responsibilities include business development with direct marketing and card solution sales, growing existing accounts and building long-term relationships with prospects and clients.