Grilled Cheese Fest will lead food truck events at Yellow Cab in Dayton

“2024 is going to be an incredible year for food truck rallies at The Yellow Cab Tavern. We have some of the biggest events we’ve ever hosted planned for this year from the brand new Grilled Cheese Fest in April to the long standing and crowd favorite, Seafood Fest later in the year,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “We have such an incredible group of vendors coming out this year and I can’t wait to see how they engage with each of our food fest themes!”

The first rally on April 12 will feature all things grilled cheese. Vendors will have specialty grilled cheese-inspired items for attendees to try.

Another new festival theme organizers are excited to try out is Burger Fest. Johnson said they are also bringing back BBQ Fest.

“Many years ago, a now retired vendor friend of ours, Smokin Bee Bee Q, hosted a signature “BBQ Rodeo” for a few years and attendees have always wanted to see something similar since,” Johnson said.

Other festivals in 2024:

April 12 (Grilled Cheese Fest)

May 4 (Taco Fest)

May 25 (Pizza Fest)

June 15 (Seafood Fest)

July 13 (Mac and Cheese Fest)

July 27 (Burger Fest)

Aug. 10 (BBQ Fest)

Sept. 21 (Birria Fest)

Johnson, who is also the co-owner of The Pizza Bandit, is looking forward to the opportunity to get creative and come up with new and interesting dishes for each event.

“Last year we did a big seafood boil for Seafood Fest and offered Mac N’ Cheese Calzones for Mac N’ Cheese Fest,” Johnson said. “Trying new things and learning what other people are making is a big highlight for me.”

While these events do take a lot of effort to organize, Johnson says the overall impact outweighs any temporary stress.

“In 11 years, The Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies are starting to become generational with people who came as children 11 years ago arriving with children of their own now,” Johnson said. “The same is true for many of our food truck partners. We love seeing vendors we’ve worked with, “growing up” and opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant. That means we did something right to support them in their entrepreneurial journey and we fully plan to continue that support for people just coming into the industry and opening up businesses of their own.”

More details

All food fests are free, family friendly and run from 5 to 9 p.m. The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St. For more information about the food truck rallies, visit yellowcabfoodtrucks.com.

