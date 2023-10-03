Yellow Springs council votes to remove president amid allegations of impairment

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Village Council voted Monday night to remove Brian Housh as its council president after allegations of impairment and inability to perform the duties of the office.

Council member Carmen Brown brought the motion forward Monday evening and Vice President Kevin Stokes seconded.

“(Housh) has shown such signs of impairment that it is clear that he is no longer — at least at this point — in a position to hold the position of president,” Brown said.

This follows an incident on Aug. 24, in which Yellow Springs police reportedly responded to calls alleging an intoxicated person — identified as Housh — was outside a vehicle around 10 p.m. The Dayton Daily News has requested records of the incident. There is no record of criminal charges being brought.

Housh addressed the incident during the council meeting Monday, saying it was primarily a result of a medical episode.

“It is important to note that I take a medication for a physical condition that has a variety of side effects, and on a few occasions, I have either seemed out of it or intoxicated,” he said. “I have letters from my two doctors responding to requests from my employer to explain my unusual behavior in a couple of situations which I am happy to share. There’s no indication that alcohol is a trigger, but I am avoiding alcohol consumption, out of the utmost caution, until my medication issues are resolved.”

Housh said Monday that on Aug. 24 he had two drinks in a two-and-a-half hour period, and was not intoxicated when he got into his car, but shortly thereafter began to feel poorly.

“When I got into my car I felt fine. I quickly started not feeling fine and then immediately parked and got out of my car,” he said.

Housh said his critics have an “obvious agenda” to remove him from office.

“Positive progress of the village over the last decade cannot be denied,” Housh said. “We will be even more successful with fewer spurious complaints, which ultimately distract people from the real work and are self-serving. I am particularly concerned by the attitudes tied to justice that ultimately show a clear bias against individuals that have physical or mental medical conditions.”

Council voted 3-2 to remove Housh, with Housh and Marianne MacQueen dissenting.

Council elected Stokes as his replacement, and Gavin DeVore Leonard as the new vice president.

Stokes said the decision “was not easy” for him.

“We owe it to village residents, staff, and ourselves as a body, to take a beat, take a moment and address all issues of concern,” he said, saying to Housh, “It is my expectation that you, Brian, will remain on council and at some point resume the presidency.”