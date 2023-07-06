Yellow Springs teen among 11 killed in 4th of July crashes across Ohio

A 15-year-old from Yellow Springs who was fatally struck in Greene County while riding a bicycle on the Fourth of July is one of 11 people killed on Ohio roadways over the holiday reporting period.

The 11 deaths happened in nine crashes between July 3 and July 4 in eight counties. Impairment was determined to be a factor in two of those crashes and a safety belt was not used in three of those crashes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

Isaac Powers was riding along the bike path around 5:10 p.m. near Ellis Park in Miami Twp., when he failed to yield to traffic at the bicycle crosswalk across Polecat Road, according to the patrol’s Xenia Post.

The teen was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 91-year-old Margie Baldwin of Springfield.

Powers was pronounced dead at the scene, and Baldwin was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Powers was enrolled through February in Yellow Springs Schools, which offered school counselors at the high school.

Yellow Springs Schools released the following statement to district families:

“We are deeply saddened to share that on Tuesday, July 4th, Isaac Powers, a former Yellow Springs High School student, was in a terrible accident and unfortunately passed away. … The faculty, staff, and board of education extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Powers family and to all of their friends during this difficult time.”

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, from July 1-4, there were 16 people killed in 16 crashes.

This year, all but one of the crashes involved single fatalities.

Three men were killed and three children between ages 5 and 9 were injured in a July 4 three-vehicle crash on the southeast side of Columbus, according to a crash report filed by the Columbus Division of Police.

Two of the seven other deadly crashes happened in Cuyahoga County, and one each was reported in Carol, Hancock, Mahoning, Stark and Wood counties, according to the highway patrol.

During the reporting period this year, troopers also made 133 arrests for impaired driving and 96 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 249 crashes and provided assistance to 1,067 motorists. In total, troopers made 13,634 contacts with the motoring public.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

A statewide breakdown of enforcement and crashes during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period can be found here.