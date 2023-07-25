X

Yellow Springs village manager Salmerón announces resignation

Leader will step down in early September, move on to position in Washington, D.C., area.

Yellow Springs Village Manager Josué Salmerón will depart his position at the beginning of September, the village announced Tuesday.

Salmerón was hired in June 2019. During his tenure, his work was “critical” in establishing the Municipal Broadband Utility and the Village Building Department as well as securing millions in grant funding to support infrastructure improvements, according to a village government statement.

“Josué joined the village at a critical period, challenged early in his tenure with navigating our community through the pandemic,” Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh said. “His innovative and thoughtful approach was key to our success. The leadership team that Josué leaves in place makes me confident that we will continue to thrive as a village.”

Salmerón is pursuing an opportunity in the Washington, D.C., area, which allows him to be close to family, village officials said. Plans for a new village manager will be announced as they are developed.

“It has been an honor to serve the community of Yellow Springs,” Salmerón said. “We have worked together — village team members, residents and local organizations — to overcome challenges, and I am proud of our progress.”

