Youth performers to stage kids’ version of ‘The Jungle Book’

Tickets cost $15 each plus a $2.82 fee. The theater is located at 700 S. Limestone St.

While holiday-related shows fill the live entertainment scene this time of year, director Becky Brunsman, a veteran of several Springfield Civic productions, wanted a vehicle that would allow a variety of kids to be successful and be seen as the cast includes several students from Developmental Disabilities of Clark County.

“This way every child gets a moment,” she said. “Playing animals opens things up. They are wonderful to work with. The typical and special needs children inspire each other.”

One of the standout parts of the production will be the variety of imaginative costumes created by Amy Welch. In particular is a costume for the show’s main antagonist, Shere Khan the tiger, which will be a tiger-striped tuxedo complete with a top hat.

Brunsman said this is the version of the classic Rudyard Kipling story most will be familiar with and will run 35 minutes, but won’t end at intermission. That’s when the audience will return to a large screen featuring lyrics for a big singalong with the cast to round out the show.

She said this format makes those who love to sing but may worry about their singing being judged feel less pressure, and will get them ready for the holiday season.

“When you come to ‘Jungle Book,’ you’ll smile through it and leave on a feel-good note,” Brunsman said.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.facebook.com/SCTheatre.31/.

Brunsman will stay busy into 2026 directing Springfield Civic Theatre’s season finale production of the musical “Guys and Dolls, Sr.” on April 9-11 at the John Legend Theater.