15 sex trafficking victims among 39 missing children recovered in Georgia

“The harsh reality is that every 40 seconds a child is abducted in the United States,” Washington said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the GBI and several state and local agencies conducted searches at dozens of Georgia homes, apartments and hotel rooms in search of the missing children. Credit: U.S. Marshals Service Credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Of the more than 421,000 children missing in the U.S., 91% are considered endangered runaways, he said, and about one-sixth of those are likely to become sex trafficking victims.

Some of the children recovered were reluctant to leave their homes, which officials said often happens when a child or teen is repeatedly subjected to sexual abuse. Those who are rescued in Georgia receive medical treatment and mental health counseling at the Stephanie V. Blank Center for Safe and Healthy Children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospitals, officials said.

“It’s really important for these children that once they’re recovered, we can start the healing process,” said Dr. Stephen Messner, a child abuse pediatrician who serves as medical director for the center. “By involving us at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, we’re able to start that process right from the get-go.”