5 Things to Know for Today

1. BIDEN, TRUMP RUN VASTLY DIFFERENT CAMPAIGNS The Democratic challenger is emphasizing guidelines supported by local health officials during the pandemic while the president is railing against restrictions that he argues are politically motivated.

2. 'IT HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT NIGHT' Fire sweeps through Greece's largest refugee camp, that had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island of Lesbos.