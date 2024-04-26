A Russian journalist has been detained for posts criticizing the military, his lawyer says

Mingazov will appear in court on Saturday on the charge of spreading false information, which could send him to prison for 10 years if convicted.

Russia cracked down severely on criticism of the war soon after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, passing laws that criminalize allegedly false information about the military or statements seen as discrediting the military.

Journalists, opposition figures and regular citizens have been swept up in the crackdown, many of them sentenced to long prison terms. The longest to be imposed was against prominent activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was sentenced to 25 years.

