Air Vanuatu cancels flights and considers bankruptcy protection

Air Vanuatu has cancelled international flights for four days and is considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
X

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Air Vanuatu announced Thursday the airline had cancelled international flights for four days and was considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier.

It said international flights were cancelled until Sunday and flights after that day were “under review.”

“The Vanuatu government is now considering placing Air Vanuatu into voluntary administration,” a statement said, referring to a local equivalent of a U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“The international firm Ernst & Young has been appointed to assist the Vanuatu government in reviewing available options and put forward recommendations,” the statement added.

Thousands of travelers have been left stranded by the cancellations.

In Other News
1
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in...
2
Russia's celebration of victory in World War II is a key pillar of...
3
Israel says it reopened a key Gaza crossing after a rocket attack but...
4
The Latest | Rafah's hospitals will run out of fuel in 3 days, WHO says
5
Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame's journey across...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top