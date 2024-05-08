Airbnb shares slide on lower revenue forecast despite a doubling of net income

Earnings growth was partly driven by a shift in the Easter holiday, which came during the first quarter this year versus the second quarter in 2023. Easter is a significant travel holiday.

The quarter also included the Feb. 29 “leap day,” which added an extra day of business to the first quarter compared to a year earlier.

Airbnb projected revenue in the second quarter between $2.68 billion and $2.74 billion. That fell short of Wall Street expectations, partly because of unfavorable exchange rates and partly because of Easter falling earlier.