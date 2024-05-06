An American soldier was arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, US officials say

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel details.

Cynthia Smith, Army spokeswoman, confirmed that a soldier was detained on Thursday on charges of criminal misconduct. She said Russia notified the U.S. and the soldier’s family has been told.

It was unclear Monday if the soldier is considered absent without leave, or AWOL.

The arrest comes less than a year after American soldier Travis King sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas. North Korea later announced that it would expel King, who was returned to the U.S. He was eventually charged with desertion.

The soldier's arrest in Russia was first reported by NBC News.