Apple suffers 10% drop in quarterly iPhone sales to start the year, biggest drop since pandemic

The current iPhone downturn was the main reason Apple's revenue for the latest quarter decreased 4% from last year's to $90.8 billion. It marked the fifth consecutive quarter that Apple's revenue dipped from the previous year. Apple's profit in the past quarter totaled $23.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, a 2% dip from last year.

But both Apple's revenue and earnings per share came in slightly above analysts projections, according to FactSet Research. Its stock rose more than 6% in extended trading after the news came out. The shares have fallen 10% so far this year, erasing about $300 billion in stockholder wealth.

Part of the iPhone deterioration during the first three months of the year stemmed from a big boost in sales during the same period last year when Apple said it was filling pent-up demand caused by pandemic-driven shipment delays.

Even as it stumbles slightly, Apple remains one of the world’s most prosperous companies. The Cupertino, California, company hammered home that point by announcing a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share.